Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Enjoy this charming and updated studio right off of H St Corridor! The property features a large kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, access to the expansive backyard patio, lots of storage, and windows allowing for lots of natural light. Just steps to the H St streetcar, Whole Foods, and H St entertainment. Pets are considered on a case by case basis, utilities except for cable/internet included.