Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking

Terrific home with generous space for living and entertaining. Plenty of closet space plus 2 1/2 baths. A short walk to the U Street Metro and surrounding neighborhood loaded with fine restaurants and casual eateries. Plenty of parking in rear for 2/3 cars. Available immediately. Use GCAAR application. Money orders of certified funds. Also a bonus room #4 for den/office+CAC. Open House Sunday, Nov 3, 2-4 pm.