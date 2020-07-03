All apartments in Washington
1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW
1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW

1205 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
rent controlled
Features and Amenities

Two full bathrooms
6th floor
Renovated apartment with den
Walk-in closet
Additional closet space
View of Washington, DC
Long triple window
Corner apartment

Features & Amenities
apartment amenities

Thoughtfully designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans
Cable ready with high-speed Internet available
Fully-remodeled kitchens complete with designer cabinetry, premium appliances and ceramic flooring in select homes
Tile flooring in baths
Beautiful wood flooring
Separate dining rooms
Spacious walk-in closets
All apartments under DC rent-control program

community amenities

State-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and strength equipment
WiFi access in common areas
Business center
On-site laundry facilities
24-hour concierge equipped to handle packages, answer resident concerns and provide assistance with neighborhood information
Controlled access parking
Pet-friendly community
Loaner items available at the front desk
Beautiful sundeck with lounge seating
Residential neighborhood surrounded by parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW have?
Some of 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW offers parking.
Does 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

