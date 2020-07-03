All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:52 PM

1200 23RD STREET NW

1200 23rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1200 23rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
Welcome to 1200 23rd Street NW! This 8th floor unit has been updated with stainless steel appliances, microwave, and stacked washer/dryer in unit. The unit also has a spacious living room area with floor to ceiling windows. The unit is equipped with more closet space then you even need! One closet in the hallway with a massive walk through closet with other other closets by the bedroom. Also, a half bathroom in the living room area!The area is amazing! The unit is close by to a Soul Cycle, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Foggy Bottom Metro, CVS, Sweetgreens and more! There is always something to do in the West End area! Also, close by to the shops in Georgetown and walking distance to Dupont Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 23RD STREET NW have any available units?
1200 23RD STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 23RD STREET NW have?
Some of 1200 23RD STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 23RD STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1200 23RD STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 23RD STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1200 23RD STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1200 23RD STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1200 23RD STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1200 23RD STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 23RD STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 23RD STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1200 23RD STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1200 23RD STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1200 23RD STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 23RD STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 23RD STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

