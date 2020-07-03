Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel elevator microwave

Welcome to 1200 23rd Street NW! This 8th floor unit has been updated with stainless steel appliances, microwave, and stacked washer/dryer in unit. The unit also has a spacious living room area with floor to ceiling windows. The unit is equipped with more closet space then you even need! One closet in the hallway with a massive walk through closet with other other closets by the bedroom. Also, a half bathroom in the living room area!The area is amazing! The unit is close by to a Soul Cycle, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Foggy Bottom Metro, CVS, Sweetgreens and more! There is always something to do in the West End area! Also, close by to the shops in Georgetown and walking distance to Dupont Circle.