1165 Abbey Pl. NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Three Bedroom Townhouse near NOMA-Galludet Metro - This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is located in the NoMa neighborhood. The home has hardwood floors, plush carpet and tile flooring. The home features a modernized galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Throughout the living area there is dark cherry stained hardwood & there is wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms. In the basement, there is a full washer dryer room tile in the basement. Each of the bedrooms are well lit and will accommodate a queen bed.



It is conveniently located by the NoMa metro station on the red line. The neighborhood is bustling with eateries, shops and entertainment. Some of the more popular locations in the area are at Union Market and on H street. The nearest grocery stores are a Trader Joes and Giant Food.



The rent for this property is listed at $3,250 per month

There is an off street parking spot in the rear of the home. The tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water utilities. Pets are allowed to live on the premises with the payment of a separate security deposit.



To schedule a viewing contact Tamica Crawford at 202 462 5106 ex 1010, or tcrawford@klproperties.com



Property professionally managed by:

KL Associates, Inc.

1350 Wallach Pl NW,

Washington, DC. 20009.

www.klproperties.com

(202) 462-5106



(RLNE4132848)