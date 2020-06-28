All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

1165 Abbey Pl. NE

1165 Abbey Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Abbey Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

Lovely Three Bedroom Townhouse near NOMA-Galludet Metro - This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is located in the NoMa neighborhood. The home has hardwood floors, plush carpet and tile flooring. The home features a modernized galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Throughout the living area there is dark cherry stained hardwood & there is wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms. In the basement, there is a full washer dryer room tile in the basement. Each of the bedrooms are well lit and will accommodate a queen bed.

It is conveniently located by the NoMa metro station on the red line. The neighborhood is bustling with eateries, shops and entertainment. Some of the more popular locations in the area are at Union Market and on H street. The nearest grocery stores are a Trader Joes and Giant Food.

The rent for this property is listed at $3,250 per month
There is an off street parking spot in the rear of the home. The tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water utilities. Pets are allowed to live on the premises with the payment of a separate security deposit.

To schedule a viewing contact Tamica Crawford at 202 462 5106 ex 1010, or tcrawford@klproperties.com

Property professionally managed by:
KL Associates, Inc.
1350 Wallach Pl NW,
Washington, DC. 20009.
www.klproperties.com
(202) 462-5106

(RLNE4132848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Abbey Pl. NE have any available units?
1165 Abbey Pl. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1165 Abbey Pl. NE have?
Some of 1165 Abbey Pl. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Abbey Pl. NE currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Abbey Pl. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Abbey Pl. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 Abbey Pl. NE is pet friendly.
Does 1165 Abbey Pl. NE offer parking?
Yes, 1165 Abbey Pl. NE offers parking.
Does 1165 Abbey Pl. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 Abbey Pl. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Abbey Pl. NE have a pool?
No, 1165 Abbey Pl. NE does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Abbey Pl. NE have accessible units?
No, 1165 Abbey Pl. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Abbey Pl. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Abbey Pl. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
