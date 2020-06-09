Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

1152 25th St NW Available 07/01/20 West End Giant - This is your opportunity to enjoy a large 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom beauty located at 25th St NW & M St NW and is across 25th from DC's first Trader Joe's.



It has recently remodeled bathrooms throughout and a new chic kitchen to complement your own sophisticated tastes in the sought-after West End.



The unit comprises the top two levels of the structure and the main level features a living room, kitchen, half bath, and one bedroom that can also be used as an office or den as you see fit.



The upper level features a master suite in the rear with a separate bathroom, the washer and dryer, and the third bedroom, south-facing on the front of the house. Natural light abounds within the property.



Hardwood floors are prominently featured throughout.



Detached condominium in courtyard setting behind a security gate.



Tremendous walk, transit, and bike scores. Minutes from GW and Dupont.



Pets welcome. Smoking not allowed.



Contact us today to schedule your showing. Phone inquiries discouraged. Email welcome.



(RLNE4453322)