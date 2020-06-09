All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1152 25th St NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1152 25th St NW

1152 25th Street Northwest · (202) 569-8131
Location

1152 25th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1152 25th St NW · Avail. Jul 1

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1049 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
1152 25th St NW Available 07/01/20 West End Giant - This is your opportunity to enjoy a large 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom beauty located at 25th St NW & M St NW and is across 25th from DC's first Trader Joe's.

It has recently remodeled bathrooms throughout and a new chic kitchen to complement your own sophisticated tastes in the sought-after West End.

The unit comprises the top two levels of the structure and the main level features a living room, kitchen, half bath, and one bedroom that can also be used as an office or den as you see fit.

The upper level features a master suite in the rear with a separate bathroom, the washer and dryer, and the third bedroom, south-facing on the front of the house. Natural light abounds within the property.

Hardwood floors are prominently featured throughout.

Detached condominium in courtyard setting behind a security gate.

Tremendous walk, transit, and bike scores. Minutes from GW and Dupont.

Pets welcome. Smoking not allowed.

Contact us today to schedule your showing. Phone inquiries discouraged. Email welcome.

(RLNE4453322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 25th St NW have any available units?
1152 25th St NW has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1152 25th St NW have?
Some of 1152 25th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 25th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1152 25th St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 25th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1152 25th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1152 25th St NW offer parking?
No, 1152 25th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1152 25th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1152 25th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 25th St NW have a pool?
No, 1152 25th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1152 25th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1152 25th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 25th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1152 25th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
