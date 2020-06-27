115 Pierce St

Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! Newly Renovated & Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 1 and a half Bathroom Home Available for immediate occupancy; The Kitchen is fully equipped, the living room as a pull out sofa as well as a futon for additional guest.



Well situated within NoMA, you will surely enjoy all that the area has to offer. Come and make your home just a short walk to restaurants, bars, groceries and more in NoMA, Union Market, Mount Vernon Square, City Center, and Chinatown. Short walk to Union Station as well, GREAT LOCATION! This clean & modern style apartment includes everything you will need.



FEATURES:

- Fully Renovated

- Recessed lighting throughout

- Nest Thermostat

- Nest Doorbell

- Yale Smart Lock (can be controlled through an app)

- Kitchen Bar w/ 4 Stools

- Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and White Cabinets with modern handle bars, and modern retractable faucet

- Quartz Countertops

- Modern Tile throughout

- New Washer & Dryer

- Entryway w/ Coat hangers

- Fully Furnished, and Fully Decorated



MOVE-N READY - AVAILABLE NOW - CONTACT US TODAY



KITCHEN

The kitchen is equipped with various items for your use and convenience.. Any items you find in the kitchen are complimentary during your stay with us - enjoy! We ask that if any pots or pans are heavily used, they be scrubbed and washed right away as to preserve them for future use. We do kindly ask that NO FOOD be left out and dirty dishes be stored in the dishwasher and not out in the open. There are dishwasher detergents, dish soap and additional cleaning supplies available for your use underneath the kitchen sink. Additionally we keep our first aid kit & fire extinguisher in the cabinet under the sink.



Items Included for your use:

Pots/Pans/Cutting Board/Knives/Utensils (Spatulas, etc)

Plates/Bowls/Drinkware/Wine Glasses

Silverware/Bottle & Wine Opener bowls, drinkware, oil, salt

Olive Oil/Salt/Pepper

Coffee/Tea/Sugar

French Press/Hot Water Boiler/Toaster



LIVING ROOM

In living you will find a pull out sofa bed as well as a futon. Additional sheets and pillows will be found in the closet in the bedroom. Moreover, we do have a smart tv mounted on the wall for your enjoyment.



BEDROOM | BATHROOM

The beds have fresh clean linens and in the bathroom you will find clean towels set for your use. In the closets you will find an ironing board and iron. In the bathroom, you will find a hair dryer under the sink.



RESTAURANTS

Busboys and Poets (friendly cuisine)

Shouk (Israeli restaurant)

Jaleo (, Tapas Bars)

Zaytinya DC restaurant (Mediterranean restaurant)

Carmines Italian Restaurant (Italian restaurant)



GROCERY

Safeway

Giant Food

Union Kitchen Grocery

Whole Foods Market

Walmart Supercenter



COFFEE SHOPS & CAFES

The Coffee Bar

Compass Coffee

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

Chinatown Coffee Co.

Starbucks



HOSPITALS

MedStar Washington Hospital Center

The George Washington University Hospital

Howard University Hospital

Childrens National Medical Center Neurology



GAS STATIO