115 Pierce St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

115 Pierce St

115 Pierce Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

115 Pierce Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
WELCOME HOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! Newly Renovated & Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 1 and a half Bathroom Home Available for immediate occupancy; The Kitchen is fully equipped, the living room as a pull out sofa as well as a futon for additional guest.

Well situated within NoMA, you will surely enjoy all that the area has to offer. Come and make your home just a short walk to restaurants, bars, groceries and more in NoMA, Union Market, Mount Vernon Square, City Center, and Chinatown. Short walk to Union Station as well, GREAT LOCATION! This clean & modern style apartment includes everything you will need.

FEATURES:
- Fully Renovated
- Recessed lighting throughout
- Nest Thermostat
- Nest Doorbell
- Yale Smart Lock (can be controlled through an app)
- Kitchen Bar w/ 4 Stools
- Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and White Cabinets with modern handle bars, and modern retractable faucet
- Quartz Countertops
- Modern Tile throughout
- New Washer & Dryer
- Entryway w/ Coat hangers
- Fully Furnished, and Fully Decorated

MOVE-N READY - AVAILABLE NOW - CONTACT US TODAY

KITCHEN
The kitchen is equipped with various items for your use and convenience.. Any items you find in the kitchen are complimentary during your stay with us - enjoy! We ask that if any pots or pans are heavily used, they be scrubbed and washed right away as to preserve them for future use. We do kindly ask that NO FOOD be left out and dirty dishes be stored in the dishwasher and not out in the open. There are dishwasher detergents, dish soap and additional cleaning supplies available for your use underneath the kitchen sink. Additionally we keep our first aid kit & fire extinguisher in the cabinet under the sink.

Items Included for your use:
Pots/Pans/Cutting Board/Knives/Utensils (Spatulas, etc)
Plates/Bowls/Drinkware/Wine Glasses
Silverware/Bottle & Wine Opener bowls, drinkware, oil, salt
Olive Oil/Salt/Pepper
Coffee/Tea/Sugar
French Press/Hot Water Boiler/Toaster

LIVING ROOM
In living you will find a pull out sofa bed as well as a futon. Additional sheets and pillows will be found in the closet in the bedroom. Moreover, we do have a smart tv mounted on the wall for your enjoyment.

BEDROOM | BATHROOM
The beds have fresh clean linens and in the bathroom you will find clean towels set for your use. In the closets you will find an ironing board and iron. In the bathroom, you will find a hair dryer under the sink.

RESTAURANTS
Busboys and Poets (friendly cuisine)
Shouk (Israeli restaurant)
Jaleo (, Tapas Bars)
Zaytinya DC restaurant (Mediterranean restaurant)
Carmines Italian Restaurant (Italian restaurant)

GROCERY
Safeway
Giant Food
Union Kitchen Grocery
Whole Foods Market
Walmart Supercenter

COFFEE SHOPS & CAFES
The Coffee Bar
Compass Coffee
La Colombe Coffee Roasters
Chinatown Coffee Co.
Starbucks

HOSPITALS
MedStar Washington Hospital Center
The George Washington University Hospital
Howard University Hospital
Childrens National Medical Center Neurology

GAS STATIO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Pierce St have any available units?
115 Pierce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Pierce St have?
Some of 115 Pierce St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Pierce St currently offering any rent specials?
115 Pierce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Pierce St pet-friendly?
No, 115 Pierce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 115 Pierce St offer parking?
No, 115 Pierce St does not offer parking.
Does 115 Pierce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Pierce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Pierce St have a pool?
No, 115 Pierce St does not have a pool.
Does 115 Pierce St have accessible units?
No, 115 Pierce St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Pierce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Pierce St has units with dishwashers.
