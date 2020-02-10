Amenities
115 C Street SE Carriage House Available 07/01/19 Unique Studio In the Historic District of Capitol Hill With Exposed Brick, Stainless Steel Appliances, Original Rteoofing In Beautiful Neighborhood! - ***FIRST SHOWING IS 5:30 PM ON JUNE 24th, 2019. ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE DUE BY 11:59 PM ON MONDAY NIGHT.***
3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TcdXKJH8HiQ
Address: 115 C Street SE, Carriage House Washington, DC 20003
Market Rent: $1,840 for a 12 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for: Water (Sewer/Trash), Electricity, Cable, & Internet
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Square Footage: Estimated 520 Square Feet
Parking: Street Parking Only
Move In Date: End of June, 2019!
A unique studio for a unique individual. As you walk in you head straight up the stairs to the lofted studio area. You will note the stunning original roofing accompanied by the exposed brick wall. There are three good sized windows in the living area which provide plenty of sunlight in the property. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an island for cooking. Lastly, the washer/dryer is located in the garage down below the unit.
The neighborhood is amazing! Located in the Historic District of Capitol Hill, you are close by to a multitude of different places including: Capitol South Metro Station, Tortilla Coast, Bullfeathers, Balance Gym, The Spirit of Justice Park, Folger Park, & many more! Last but not least, it is in strolling distance to the US Capitol, Cannon House Office Building, US House of Reps, & the Library of Congress.
Directions: This studio is in a converted carriage house is located in between C & D Street SE. You can access it off of either C Street SE or D Street SE behind 115 C Street SE.
Bedrooms: Studio Apartment
Bathrooms: One Full Bathroom
Appliances: Electric Range Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Wall AC Unit
Location: Capitol Hill Historic District
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information!)
Move In Fee: None!
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557
