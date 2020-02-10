All apartments in Washington
115 C Street SE Carriage House
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

115 C Street SE Carriage House

115 C Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

115 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
115 C Street SE Carriage House Available 07/01/19 Unique Studio In the Historic District of Capitol Hill With Exposed Brick, Stainless Steel Appliances, Original Rteoofing In Beautiful Neighborhood! - ***FIRST SHOWING IS 5:30 PM ON JUNE 24th, 2019. ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE DUE BY 11:59 PM ON MONDAY NIGHT.***

3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TcdXKJH8HiQ

Address: 115 C Street SE, Carriage House Washington, DC 20003
Market Rent: $1,840 for a 12 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for: Water (Sewer/Trash), Electricity, Cable, & Internet
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Square Footage: Estimated 520 Square Feet
Parking: Street Parking Only
Move In Date: End of June, 2019!

A unique studio for a unique individual. As you walk in you head straight up the stairs to the lofted studio area. You will note the stunning original roofing accompanied by the exposed brick wall. There are three good sized windows in the living area which provide plenty of sunlight in the property. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an island for cooking. Lastly, the washer/dryer is located in the garage down below the unit.

The neighborhood is amazing! Located in the Historic District of Capitol Hill, you are close by to a multitude of different places including: Capitol South Metro Station, Tortilla Coast, Bullfeathers, Balance Gym, The Spirit of Justice Park, Folger Park, & many more! Last but not least, it is in strolling distance to the US Capitol, Cannon House Office Building, US House of Reps, & the Library of Congress.

Directions: This studio is in a converted carriage house is located in between C & D Street SE. You can access it off of either C Street SE or D Street SE behind 115 C Street SE.

Bedrooms: Studio Apartment
Bathrooms: One Full Bathroom
Appliances: Electric Range Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Wall AC Unit
Location: Capitol Hill Historic District
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information!)
Move In Fee: None!
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4968933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 C Street SE Carriage House have any available units?
115 C Street SE Carriage House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 C Street SE Carriage House have?
Some of 115 C Street SE Carriage House's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 C Street SE Carriage House currently offering any rent specials?
115 C Street SE Carriage House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 C Street SE Carriage House pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 C Street SE Carriage House is pet friendly.
Does 115 C Street SE Carriage House offer parking?
Yes, 115 C Street SE Carriage House offers parking.
Does 115 C Street SE Carriage House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 C Street SE Carriage House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 C Street SE Carriage House have a pool?
No, 115 C Street SE Carriage House does not have a pool.
Does 115 C Street SE Carriage House have accessible units?
No, 115 C Street SE Carriage House does not have accessible units.
Does 115 C Street SE Carriage House have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 C Street SE Carriage House does not have units with dishwashers.
