1139 Harvard St

Modern 800 sq. ft. open floor plan 1BR/1BA apartment in Columbia Heights. Quiet, bright, and airy freshly painted basement apartment. Wood looking tile floors, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Beautifully vessal sinkin the bathroom. Private washer and drier in the unit. Forced hot and cold air. Ample hot water. Nine foot Ceiling. Walking distance to everything! Only 10 minutes to Columbia Heights metro, Giant and Target. Minutes to Washington Hospital Center and Childrens Hospital. Close to tons of excellent local eateries and bars, and easy walk to Mount Pleasant and Adams Morgan. Few minutes from DCUSA mall, including Washington Sports Club, Best Buy, Staples, and Bed, Bath & Beyond (and more!).

Looking for professional, 6 Months-term renter maybe longer who will take good care of the property and be a good neighbor.

No Pets Allowed



