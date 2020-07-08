All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1139 Harvard St

1139 Harvard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1139 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Columbia Heights Apartment - Property Id: 262167

Modern 800 sq. ft. open floor plan 1BR/1BA apartment in Columbia Heights. Quiet, bright, and airy freshly painted basement apartment. Wood looking tile floors, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Beautifully vessal sinkin the bathroom. Private washer and drier in the unit. Forced hot and cold air. Ample hot water. Nine foot Ceiling. Walking distance to everything! Only 10 minutes to Columbia Heights metro, Giant and Target. Minutes to Washington Hospital Center and Childrens Hospital. Close to tons of excellent local eateries and bars, and easy walk to Mount Pleasant and Adams Morgan. Few minutes from DCUSA mall, including Washington Sports Club, Best Buy, Staples, and Bed, Bath & Beyond (and more!).
Looking for professional, 6 Months-term renter maybe longer who will take good care of the property and be a good neighbor.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262167
Property Id 262167

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Harvard St have any available units?
1139 Harvard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1139 Harvard St have?
Some of 1139 Harvard St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Harvard St currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Harvard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Harvard St pet-friendly?
No, 1139 Harvard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1139 Harvard St offer parking?
No, 1139 Harvard St does not offer parking.
Does 1139 Harvard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1139 Harvard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Harvard St have a pool?
No, 1139 Harvard St does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Harvard St have accessible units?
No, 1139 Harvard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Harvard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1139 Harvard St has units with dishwashers.

