Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

1135 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Basement Apartment situated in lower level of Large Brownstone Row, conveniently located on Columbia Road between 11th & 13th Street in the heart of Columbia Heights. Walk Score of 98 % makes this unit convenient to everything you need. This property is steps away from local transportation, bike share, 11th St Eateries, 14th shopping and entertainment . Freshly painted w/ ceramic tile, updated kitchen and bathroom, this unit is ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy the convenience of living in Columbia Heights and all that it has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have any available units?
1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
