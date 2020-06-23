1135 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

Amenities

Basement Apartment situated in lower level of Large Brownstone Row, conveniently located on Columbia Road between 11th & 13th Street in the heart of Columbia Heights. Walk Score of 98 % makes this unit convenient to everything you need. This property is steps away from local transportation, bike share, 11th St Eateries, 14th shopping and entertainment . Freshly painted w/ ceramic tile, updated kitchen and bathroom, this unit is ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy the convenience of living in Columbia Heights and all that it has to offer.