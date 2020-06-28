1133 KALMIA ROAD NW

Amenities

Available NowCharming 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home situated in the beautiful Shepherd Park Neighborhood. This lovely home with its formal living room and dining room boast delightful touches throughout that includes beautiful hardwood floors, modern renovated kitchen and bathrooms, custom window treatments, fireplace, and much more. You will find right off the sunlit enclosed porch an oasis perfect for entertaining, or to unwind in the large backyard. This home is located at the top of the DC and Silver Spring, Md Line. You can enjoy the convenience of Metro accessibility which includes Silver Spring and Takoma Park Metro, parks, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. With, the highly anticipated continued development, The Parks at Walter Reed has hosted a movie night in the park, concerts, farmers' markets, and other great community events.