Washington, DC
1133 KALMIA ROAD NW
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

1133 KALMIA ROAD NW

1133 Kalmia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Kalmia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available NowCharming 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home situated in the beautiful Shepherd Park Neighborhood. This lovely home with its formal living room and dining room boast delightful touches throughout that includes beautiful hardwood floors, modern renovated kitchen and bathrooms, custom window treatments, fireplace, and much more. You will find right off the sunlit enclosed porch an oasis perfect for entertaining, or to unwind in the large backyard. This home is located at the top of the DC and Silver Spring, Md Line. You can enjoy the convenience of Metro accessibility which includes Silver Spring and Takoma Park Metro, parks, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. With, the highly anticipated continued development, The Parks at Walter Reed has hosted a movie night in the park, concerts, farmers' markets, and other great community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW have any available units?
1133 KALMIA ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW have?
Some of 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1133 KALMIA ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 KALMIA ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
