1126 5th St NW 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous 2/2 Condo in Boutique Shaw Building - Property Id: 117842
Available June 1st! Showings by appointment.
Come live in DC's fastest-growing neighborhood, at the center of the city. Steps from the hottest restaurants, art galleries, and local bars, and an easy commute to pretty much anywhere!
This 2 bed/2 bath second-story condo is a designer's delight. Available vacant, or partially furnished (all Restoration Hardware), no detail has been overlooked. The building was renovated in 2016, and the finishes are to die for:
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Fabulous bathrooms - one with tub, one shower
- Chef's kitchen with Bosch appliances, gas range
- Exposed brick
- High ceilings
- East AND West exposure
- Integrated speakers throughout
- Walk-in closet with custom built-ins
- Washer/Dryer
- Private balcony
Lease terms:
- 1 year minimum
- Security deposit is one month's rent, due at lease signing
- Credit/background check required
- No smoking
- Pets, case-by-case
Work and play are just steps away. Contact Jesse to lease today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117842
Property Id 117842
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4855689)