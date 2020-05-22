1126 5th St NW 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Unit 3 Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous 2/2 Condo in Boutique Shaw Building - Property Id: 117842



Available June 1st! Showings by appointment.



Come live in DC's fastest-growing neighborhood, at the center of the city. Steps from the hottest restaurants, art galleries, and local bars, and an easy commute to pretty much anywhere!



This 2 bed/2 bath second-story condo is a designer's delight. Available vacant, or partially furnished (all Restoration Hardware), no detail has been overlooked. The building was renovated in 2016, and the finishes are to die for:



- Hardwood floors throughout

- Fabulous bathrooms - one with tub, one shower

- Chef's kitchen with Bosch appliances, gas range

- Exposed brick

- High ceilings

- East AND West exposure

- Integrated speakers throughout

- Walk-in closet with custom built-ins

- Washer/Dryer

- Private balcony



Lease terms:

- 1 year minimum

- Security deposit is one month's rent, due at lease signing

- Credit/background check required

- No smoking

- Pets, case-by-case



Work and play are just steps away. Contact Jesse to lease today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117842

