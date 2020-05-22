All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1126 5th St NW 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1126 5th St NW 3
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

1126 5th St NW 3

1126 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Vernon Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1126 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Unit 3 Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous 2/2 Condo in Boutique Shaw Building - Property Id: 117842

Available June 1st! Showings by appointment.

Come live in DC's fastest-growing neighborhood, at the center of the city. Steps from the hottest restaurants, art galleries, and local bars, and an easy commute to pretty much anywhere!

This 2 bed/2 bath second-story condo is a designer's delight. Available vacant, or partially furnished (all Restoration Hardware), no detail has been overlooked. The building was renovated in 2016, and the finishes are to die for:

- Hardwood floors throughout
- Fabulous bathrooms - one with tub, one shower
- Chef's kitchen with Bosch appliances, gas range
- Exposed brick
- High ceilings
- East AND West exposure
- Integrated speakers throughout
- Walk-in closet with custom built-ins
- Washer/Dryer
- Private balcony

Lease terms:
- 1 year minimum
- Security deposit is one month's rent, due at lease signing
- Credit/background check required
- No smoking
- Pets, case-by-case

Work and play are just steps away. Contact Jesse to lease today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117842
Property Id 117842

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4855689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 5th St NW 3 have any available units?
1126 5th St NW 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 5th St NW 3 have?
Some of 1126 5th St NW 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 5th St NW 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1126 5th St NW 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 5th St NW 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 5th St NW 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1126 5th St NW 3 offer parking?
No, 1126 5th St NW 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1126 5th St NW 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 5th St NW 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 5th St NW 3 have a pool?
No, 1126 5th St NW 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1126 5th St NW 3 have accessible units?
No, 1126 5th St NW 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 5th St NW 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 5th St NW 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University