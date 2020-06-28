All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 6 2019 at 7:57 PM

1124 10TH STREET NW

1124 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1124 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
2 bedroom/2 bathroom located blocks from Shaw and Logan Circle! Gourmet kitchen with SubZero stainless steel appliances, a steam oven, breakfast bar, tons of storage space, brand new range. Hardwood floors throughout with lots of natural light, custom blinds, recessed lighting, gas fireplace, brand new stacked washer & dryer. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet equipped with Elfa storage, Whirlpool soaking tub, stand-up steam shower, double vanities, new blinds. Brand new/renovated secondary/guest bathroom. Private elevator opens up directly into the unit and private balcony space, perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Prime location with easy access to Mount Vernon Square / Convention Center Metro, shops, restaurants & more! 1 year lease minimum. Parking is included, inquire within (Rachel Morrison, 585-755-0071) for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

