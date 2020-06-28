1124 10TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

2 bedroom/2 bathroom located blocks from Shaw and Logan Circle! Gourmet kitchen with SubZero stainless steel appliances, a steam oven, breakfast bar, tons of storage space, brand new range. Hardwood floors throughout with lots of natural light, custom blinds, recessed lighting, gas fireplace, brand new stacked washer & dryer. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet equipped with Elfa storage, Whirlpool soaking tub, stand-up steam shower, double vanities, new blinds. Brand new/renovated secondary/guest bathroom. Private elevator opens up directly into the unit and private balcony space, perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Prime location with easy access to Mount Vernon Square / Convention Center Metro, shops, restaurants & more! 1 year lease minimum. Parking is included, inquire within (Rachel Morrison, 585-755-0071) for additional information.