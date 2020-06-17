All apartments in Washington
1120 K Street Southeast
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:03 PM

1120 K Street Southeast

1120 K Street Southeast · (706) 297-9673
Location

1120 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated Capitol Hill rowhouse available Now! 3 full BRs, 2.5 baths, large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, landscaped front and back patios great for entertaining. Rooftop deck, exposed brick, central A/C, W/D. Pets are on case by case basis.
Great location with just 2 blocks away from orange/blue/silver metro lines and Supermarket, 3 blocks from 8th Street/Barracks Row restaurants, bars, and shops. 15 minute away from Eastern Market, 10 minute from Capitol Riverfront/Navy Yard restaurants, parks, shops, bars.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 K Street Southeast have any available units?
1120 K Street Southeast has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 K Street Southeast have?
Some of 1120 K Street Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 K Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1120 K Street Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 K Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 K Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1120 K Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1120 K Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1120 K Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 K Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 K Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1120 K Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1120 K Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1120 K Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 K Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 K Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
