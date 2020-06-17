1120 K Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautifully renovated Capitol Hill rowhouse available Now! 3 full BRs, 2.5 baths, large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, landscaped front and back patios great for entertaining. Rooftop deck, exposed brick, central A/C, W/D. Pets are on case by case basis.

Great location with just 2 blocks away from orange/blue/silver metro lines and Supermarket, 3 blocks from 8th Street/Barracks Row restaurants, bars, and shops. 15 minute away from Eastern Market, 10 minute from Capitol Riverfront/Navy Yard restaurants, parks, shops, bars.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.