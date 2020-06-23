All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1118 Holbrook St NE

1118 Holbrook Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Holbrook Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 BR/ 3 BA Townhouse | H Street & Trinidad - Whatever you need - we've got it!

Modern kitchen appliances? Check. Finished basement? Check. Off-street garage parking? Check. Located steps from the electric restaurants and bars of the H Street Corridor, this 3 Bedroom Rowhouse has it all.

Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists to experience it for yourself!

Features:
- Stainless Steel, Modern Kitchen Appliances
- Shining Hardwood Floors
- Finished Basement with Wetbar
- High Ceilings with Crown Molding
- Tile Showers
- Garage for Parking and Storage
- Office Space
- Living Room and Dining Room Space
- Private, Fenced-In Outdoor Area
- In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- Central Heat/Air
- Pet-Friendly
- Balcony/Deck
- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services

LOCATION:
Walkers paradise. Located near Metro, green spaces, Bike paths, Downtown, and the Hill. We're also located near some of the District's greatest restaurants, bars, music, and arts venues.

- Grocery stores: 10-15 minute walk to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Giant and Safeway
- Walk Score of 91. H Street, Union Market, Union Station, Capitol Hill, and Ivy City.
- 15-minute walk to Metro (red line)
- 2-minutes to the nearest Capital Bikeshare station
- 2-minute walk to DC Street Car

*This is an Atlas Lane managed property*

We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4512045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Holbrook St NE have any available units?
1118 Holbrook St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Holbrook St NE have?
Some of 1118 Holbrook St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Holbrook St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Holbrook St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Holbrook St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 Holbrook St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1118 Holbrook St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Holbrook St NE does offer parking.
Does 1118 Holbrook St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 Holbrook St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Holbrook St NE have a pool?
No, 1118 Holbrook St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Holbrook St NE have accessible units?
No, 1118 Holbrook St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Holbrook St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Holbrook St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
