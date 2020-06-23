1118 Holbrook St NE

Amenities

Spacious 3 BR/ 3 BA Townhouse | H Street & Trinidad - Whatever you need - we've got it!



Modern kitchen appliances? Check. Finished basement? Check. Off-street garage parking? Check. Located steps from the electric restaurants and bars of the H Street Corridor, this 3 Bedroom Rowhouse has it all.



Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists to experience it for yourself!



Features:

- Stainless Steel, Modern Kitchen Appliances

- Shining Hardwood Floors

- Finished Basement with Wetbar

- High Ceilings with Crown Molding

- Tile Showers

- Garage for Parking and Storage

- Office Space

- Living Room and Dining Room Space

- Private, Fenced-In Outdoor Area

- In-Unit Washer/Dryer

- Central Heat/Air

- Pet-Friendly

- Balcony/Deck

- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services



LOCATION:

Walkers paradise. Located near Metro, green spaces, Bike paths, Downtown, and the Hill. We're also located near some of the District's greatest restaurants, bars, music, and arts venues.



- Grocery stores: 10-15 minute walk to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Giant and Safeway

- Walk Score of 91. H Street, Union Market, Union Station, Capitol Hill, and Ivy City.

- 15-minute walk to Metro (red line)

- 2-minutes to the nearest Capital Bikeshare station

- 2-minute walk to DC Street Car



*This is an Atlas Lane managed property*



We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



