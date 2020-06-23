1118 Holbrook St NE

Amenities
Spacious 3 BR/ 3 BA Townhouse | H Street & Trinidad - Whatever you need - we've got it!
Modern kitchen appliances? Check. Finished basement? Check. Off-street garage parking? Check. Located steps from the electric restaurants and bars of the H Street Corridor, this 3 Bedroom Rowhouse has it all.
Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists to experience it for yourself!
Features:
- Stainless Steel, Modern Kitchen Appliances
- Shining Hardwood Floors
- Finished Basement with Wetbar
- High Ceilings with Crown Molding
- Tile Showers
- Garage for Parking and Storage
- Office Space
- Living Room and Dining Room Space
- Private, Fenced-In Outdoor Area
- In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- Central Heat/Air
- Pet-Friendly
- Balcony/Deck
- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services
LOCATION:
Walkers paradise. Located near Metro, green spaces, Bike paths, Downtown, and the Hill. We're also located near some of the District's greatest restaurants, bars, music, and arts venues.
- Grocery stores: 10-15 minute walk to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Giant and Safeway
- Walk Score of 91. H Street, Union Market, Union Station, Capitol Hill, and Ivy City.
- 15-minute walk to Metro (red line)
- 2-minutes to the nearest Capital Bikeshare station
- 2-minute walk to DC Street Car
*This is an Atlas Lane managed property*
We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com
