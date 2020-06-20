1111 25TH STREET NW

Amenities
New price! Available ASAP. Large 1 BR/1 BA and two chair balcony in desirable Atlas Condominium located in the heart of the West End. Assigned garage parking space included. Full service building with 24 hour concierge and building fitness center. In unit washer/dryer. Option to come furnished or unfurnished. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Just steps to Trader Joe's and blocks to Foggy Bottom metro station, Georgetown, GW, IMF, and World Bank. 12 month and multi-year leases available.