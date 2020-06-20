All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

1111 25TH STREET NW

1111 25th Street Northwest · (202) 319-1303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 25th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 809 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
New price! Available ASAP. Large 1 BR/1 BA and two chair balcony in desirable Atlas Condominium located in the heart of the West End. Assigned garage parking space included. Full service building with 24 hour concierge and building fitness center. In unit washer/dryer. Option to come furnished or unfurnished. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Just steps to Trader Joe's and blocks to Foggy Bottom metro station, Georgetown, GW, IMF, and World Bank. 12 month and multi-year leases available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 25TH STREET NW have any available units?
1111 25TH STREET NW has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 25TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1111 25TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 25TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1111 25TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 25TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1111 25TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1111 25TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1111 25TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 1111 25TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 25TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 25TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1111 25TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1111 25TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1111 25TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 25TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 25TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
