1107 R Street NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous three-level 2BD/2BA Logan Circle townhouse with large rooftop deck available now! Less than half a mile from 2 Metro stations and steps away from all the dining and entertainment the U Street corridor and Shaw have to offer - this home is a quiet oasis in one of DC's hottest neighborhoods! First level features designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open to a large dining area. This level walks out to a well-kept backyard. Second level has an expansive open living room with hardwood floors as well as a full bath. Lots of light thanks to the large windows. Third level has two bedrooms and another full bath. Master bedroom has large closet and a bay window area.



Second bedroom has walkout to the balcony, which has a spiral staircase leading up to the fabulous private rooftop deck. Great for entertaining and outdoor dining!



Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Amenities: Rooftop Deck, Central A/C