Washington, DC
1107 R Street NW
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

1107 R Street NW

1107 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1107 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous three-level 2BD/2BA Logan Circle townhouse with large rooftop deck available now! Less than half a mile from 2 Metro stations and steps away from all the dining and entertainment the U Street corridor and Shaw have to offer - this home is a quiet oasis in one of DC's hottest neighborhoods! First level features designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open to a large dining area. This level walks out to a well-kept backyard. Second level has an expansive open living room with hardwood floors as well as a full bath. Lots of light thanks to the large windows. Third level has two bedrooms and another full bath. Master bedroom has large closet and a bay window area.

Second bedroom has walkout to the balcony, which has a spiral staircase leading up to the fabulous private rooftop deck. Great for entertaining and outdoor dining!

Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Amenities: Rooftop Deck, Central A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 R Street NW have any available units?
1107 R Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 R Street NW have?
Some of 1107 R Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 R Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1107 R Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 R Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 R Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1107 R Street NW offer parking?
No, 1107 R Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1107 R Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 R Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 R Street NW have a pool?
No, 1107 R Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1107 R Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1107 R Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 R Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 R Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

