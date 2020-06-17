All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1106 Allison Street, N.W.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1106 Allison Street, N.W.

1106 Allison Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Allison Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 Level End unit Rowhouse located in the heart of Petworth.

Open floor plan on main level with Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Kitchen opens onto a large deck and rear yard.

3 generous sized bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has ensuite bath with large soaking tub. 2 other bedrooms share hallway full bath. Stacked washer/dryer located upstairs so no laundry to haul.

Fully finished walkout basement on ground level. Small kitchenette, full bath and washer dryer.

Off street parking in the rear.

Minutes to Metro, restaurants, grocery, etc.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Allison Street, N.W. have any available units?
1106 Allison Street, N.W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Allison Street, N.W. have?
Some of 1106 Allison Street, N.W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Allison Street, N.W. currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Allison Street, N.W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Allison Street, N.W. pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Allison Street, N.W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1106 Allison Street, N.W. offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Allison Street, N.W. offers parking.
Does 1106 Allison Street, N.W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Allison Street, N.W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Allison Street, N.W. have a pool?
No, 1106 Allison Street, N.W. does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Allison Street, N.W. have accessible units?
No, 1106 Allison Street, N.W. does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Allison Street, N.W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Allison Street, N.W. has units with dishwashers.

