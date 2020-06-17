1106 Allison Street, N.W.

Amenities

3 Level End unit Rowhouse located in the heart of Petworth.



Open floor plan on main level with Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Kitchen opens onto a large deck and rear yard.



3 generous sized bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has ensuite bath with large soaking tub. 2 other bedrooms share hallway full bath. Stacked washer/dryer located upstairs so no laundry to haul.



Fully finished walkout basement on ground level. Small kitchenette, full bath and washer dryer.



Off street parking in the rear.



Minutes to Metro, restaurants, grocery, etc.

