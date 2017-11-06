All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

109 Seaton Pl NW

109 Seaton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

109 Seaton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
In the heart of Bloomingdale Located just a few steps from Red Hen, Boundary Stone, Big Bear and so much!! Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath available NOW!!

RENTED UNFURNISHED

Property highlights:
- Large one bedroom English basement
- Full bath
- Open eat-in kitchen with working table
- Granite countertops
- White cabinets
- Washer/dryer
- Large living area
- Polished concrete floors
- High ceilings
- Garden and patio in front of house
- Front and back entrances
- Four windows--- lots of natural sun light
- Central air conditioning /heating w programmable thermostat and dehumidifier.
- 1 block from 2nd and Rhode Island Avenue NW
- Walking distance to a number of metro stops(green, red lines); express bus; bike lanes, U street Corridor, and Chinatown.
- Easy Street Parking
- Pet friendly
- WATER, TRASH, CABLE AND WIFI INCLUDED!!

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE5473225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Seaton Pl NW have any available units?
109 Seaton Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Seaton Pl NW have?
Some of 109 Seaton Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Seaton Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
109 Seaton Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Seaton Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Seaton Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 109 Seaton Pl NW offer parking?
No, 109 Seaton Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 109 Seaton Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Seaton Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Seaton Pl NW have a pool?
No, 109 Seaton Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 109 Seaton Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 109 Seaton Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Seaton Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Seaton Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.

