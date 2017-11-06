109 Seaton Pl NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

In the heart of Bloomingdale Located just a few steps from Red Hen, Boundary Stone, Big Bear and so much!! Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath available NOW!!



RENTED UNFURNISHED



Property highlights:

- Large one bedroom English basement

- Full bath

- Open eat-in kitchen with working table

- Granite countertops

- White cabinets

- Washer/dryer

- Large living area

- Polished concrete floors

- High ceilings

- Garden and patio in front of house

- Front and back entrances

- Four windows--- lots of natural sun light

- Central air conditioning /heating w programmable thermostat and dehumidifier.

- 1 block from 2nd and Rhode Island Avenue NW

- Walking distance to a number of metro stops(green, red lines); express bus; bike lanes, U street Corridor, and Chinatown.

- Easy Street Parking

- Pet friendly

- WATER, TRASH, CABLE AND WIFI INCLUDED!!



AVAILABLE NOW!



(RLNE5473225)