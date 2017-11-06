109 Seaton Pl NW

Amenities
In the heart of Bloomingdale Located just a few steps from Red Hen, Boundary Stone, Big Bear and so much!! Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath available NOW!!
RENTED UNFURNISHED
Property highlights:
- Large one bedroom English basement
- Full bath
- Open eat-in kitchen with working table
- Granite countertops
- White cabinets
- Washer/dryer
- Large living area
- Polished concrete floors
- High ceilings
- Garden and patio in front of house
- Front and back entrances
- Four windows--- lots of natural sun light
- Central air conditioning /heating w programmable thermostat and dehumidifier.
- 1 block from 2nd and Rhode Island Avenue NW
- Walking distance to a number of metro stops(green, red lines); express bus; bike lanes, U street Corridor, and Chinatown.
- Easy Street Parking
- Pet friendly
- WATER, TRASH, CABLE AND WIFI INCLUDED!!
AVAILABLE NOW!
(RLNE5473225)