Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE
1031 Crittenden Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
1031 Crittenden Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Take a look at this! This well maintained home offers 3 beds, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, a basement, and off street parking. It is also convenient to public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE have any available units?
1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE does offer parking.
Does 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE have a pool?
No, 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE have accessible units?
No, 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 CRITTENDEN ST NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University