1027 7TH STREET NE

Beautiful, spacious and newly renovated 4BR brick town home available for rent starting June 1, 2019. The property was recently renovated in 2015 to include hardwood flooring, new kitchen with pendant lighting and infinity edge island.



Living room includes reading nook, fireplace and one powder room. Four bedrooms upstairs, and two full baths.



The property interior is about 1,950SF, with an additional 600SF in the backyard. We will be converting a portion of the backyard into two parking spaces!



Location: We are right on 7th & K Street NE (about 2 blocks from H Street). Closest bus lines are D4,D8,90,92.

The closest Metro Station is between NY/Gallaudet & Union Station.



Gallaudet: 0.7 miles, about a 15 minute walk up Florida Avenue towards Union Market.

Union Station: (7 blocks) 1.0 mile, 20 minute walk. Or take the free trolly that runs up and down H Street NE, closest stop is on H & 8th Street near the Cross Fit.



Grocery Stores/Food: You are literally two blocks from U Street, closest grocery is Whole Foods! Tons of food/drink options; Bens Chili Bowl, Chupacabra, Fresca, Hikari, The FAMOUS Toki Underground, CopyCat, Little Miss Whisky's, Nomad, Smiths Commons and MAKETTO less than three blocks away.



Gyms/Boutique Fitness: Cross fit is two blocks away, Yoga District, DC Pilates are both 3-4 blocks away. Election Cycle 3 blocks away. 405 Yoga is 3 blocks away. & MORE COMING!



