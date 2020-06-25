All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1027 7TH STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1027 7TH STREET NE
Last updated May 1 2019 at 10:53 PM

1027 7TH STREET NE

1027 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1027 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
internet access
yoga
Beautiful, spacious and newly renovated 4BR brick town home available for rent starting June 1, 2019. The property was recently renovated in 2015 to include hardwood flooring, new kitchen with pendant lighting and infinity edge island.

Living room includes reading nook, fireplace and one powder room. Four bedrooms upstairs, and two full baths.

The property interior is about 1,950SF, with an additional 600SF in the backyard. We will be converting a portion of the backyard into two parking spaces!

Location: We are right on 7th & K Street NE (about 2 blocks from H Street). Closest bus lines are D4,D8,90,92.
The closest Metro Station is between NY/Gallaudet & Union Station.

Gallaudet: 0.7 miles, about a 15 minute walk up Florida Avenue towards Union Market.
Union Station: (7 blocks) 1.0 mile, 20 minute walk. Or take the free trolly that runs up and down H Street NE, closest stop is on H & 8th Street near the Cross Fit.

Grocery Stores/Food: You are literally two blocks from U Street, closest grocery is Whole Foods! Tons of food/drink options; Bens Chili Bowl, Chupacabra, Fresca, Hikari, The FAMOUS Toki Underground, CopyCat, Little Miss Whisky's, Nomad, Smiths Commons and MAKETTO less than three blocks away.

Gyms/Boutique Fitness: Cross fit is two blocks away, Yoga District, DC Pilates are both 3-4 blocks away. Election Cycle 3 blocks away. 405 Yoga is 3 blocks away. & MORE COMING!

Please email with a little bit about yourself and when you are looking to move. Thanks!
Beautiful, spacious and newly renovated 4BR brick town home available for rent starting June 1, 2019. The property was recently renovated in 2015 to include hardwood flooring, new kitchen with pendant lighting and infinity edge island.

Living room includes reading nook, fireplace and one powder room. Four bedrooms upstairs, and two full baths.

The property interior is about 1,950SF, with an additional 600SF in the backyard. We will be converting a portion of the backyard into two parking spaces!

Location: We are right on 7th & K Street NE (about 2 blocks from H Street). Closest bus lines are D4,D8,90,92.
The closest Metro Station is between NY/Gallaudet & Union Station.

Gallaudet: 0.7 miles, about a 15 minute walk up Florida Avenue towards Union Market.
Union Station: (7 blocks) 1.0 mile, 20 minute walk. Or take the free trolly that runs up and down H Street NE, closest stop is on H & 8th Street near the Cross Fit.

Grocery Stores/Food: You are literally two blocks from U Street, closest grocery is Whole Foods! Tons of food/drink options; Bens Chili Bowl, Chupacabra, Fresca, Hikari, The FAMOUS Toki Underground, CopyCat, Little Miss Whisky's, Nomad, Smiths Commons and MAKETTO less than three blocks away.

Gyms/Boutique Fitness: Cross fit is two blocks away, Yoga District, DC Pilates are both 3-4 blocks away. Election Cycle 3 blocks away. 405 Yoga is 3 blocks away. & MORE COMING!

Please email with a little bit about yourself and when you are looking to move. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 7TH STREET NE have any available units?
1027 7TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 7TH STREET NE have?
Some of 1027 7TH STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 7TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1027 7TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 7TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1027 7TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1027 7TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1027 7TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1027 7TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 7TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 7TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1027 7TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1027 7TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1027 7TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 7TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 7TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University