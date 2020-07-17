All apartments in Washington
1018 Florida Ave #101

1018 Florida Avenue Northeast · (202) 276-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1018 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1018 Florida Ave #101 · Avail. Aug 3

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1018 Florida Ave #101 Available 08/03/20 Stunning 2BR, 2BA condo modern remodel & design steps to H Corridor! - WOW*This one is stunning! Designer Style with Modern & Tasteful upgrades throughout this 2 level 2BR, 2BA Condo! What an AWESOME location, steps to the H Street corridor & Union Market*Gorgeous inside with lots of natural sunlight beaming throughout both the main & lower level! Gleaming hardwood floors & recess lighting, too! Elegant feel as you enter the home*Main level featuring open living space of living room, dining & White Kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances + great room & in-suite Master Bedroom*Lower level features 2nd bedroom or additional family room plus full bath & private patio*South-facing sunshine*Extra Storage*Walk to Metro & Union Station, Harris Teeter*AVAILABLE 8.3.2020*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633

(RLNE5878322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Florida Ave #101 have any available units?
1018 Florida Ave #101 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Florida Ave #101 have?
Some of 1018 Florida Ave #101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Florida Ave #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Florida Ave #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Florida Ave #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Florida Ave #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Florida Ave #101 offer parking?
No, 1018 Florida Ave #101 does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Florida Ave #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Florida Ave #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Florida Ave #101 have a pool?
No, 1018 Florida Ave #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Florida Ave #101 have accessible units?
No, 1018 Florida Ave #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Florida Ave #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Florida Ave #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
