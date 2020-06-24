All apartments in Washington
1015 E STREET SE

1015 E Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1015 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VIRTUAL AND NO CONTACT TOURS AVAILABLE - Gorgeous 1 bedroom + DEN, 2 Bath unit available in Eastern Market. PRIVATE ENTRANCE! This unit is outfitted with sand in wood look tile on the lower level and sand in place hardwood floors in the bedroom, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryers, modern cabinets. Just moments away from the Eastern Market Metro, the Capitol, and located in the heart of Eastern Market. Whether you're looking to relax in a bar after work, visit museums or monuments on the weekends, or hit up a local farmer's market, your new home will be right in the heart of it all. Parking is available for additional $150/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 E STREET SE have any available units?
1015 E STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 E STREET SE have?
Some of 1015 E STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 E STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1015 E STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 E STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1015 E STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1015 E STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1015 E STREET SE offers parking.
Does 1015 E STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 E STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 E STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1015 E STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1015 E STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1015 E STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 E STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 E STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.

