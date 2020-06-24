1015 E STREET SE

Amenities

VIRTUAL AND NO CONTACT TOURS AVAILABLE - Gorgeous 1 bedroom + DEN, 2 Bath unit available in Eastern Market. PRIVATE ENTRANCE! This unit is outfitted with sand in wood look tile on the lower level and sand in place hardwood floors in the bedroom, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryers, modern cabinets. Just moments away from the Eastern Market Metro, the Capitol, and located in the heart of Eastern Market. Whether you're looking to relax in a bar after work, visit museums or monuments on the weekends, or hit up a local farmer's market, your new home will be right in the heart of it all. Parking is available for additional $150/month