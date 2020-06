1008 PARK RD NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM & 2.5 BATH ROW HOUSE, CLOSE TO METRO, SHOPS AND ALL WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. HIGH CEILINGS ON ALL 3 LEVELS, PLENTY OF LUXURIOUS LIVING SPACE - STEP INSIDE & ENJOY SPACIOUS/COMPLETELY UPDATED LIVING, DINING, BATHS & ACCOMMODATING BEDROOMS. THERE ARE 5 BEDROOMS ON UPPER LEVEL WITH 2 FULL BATHS & 1/2 ON MAIN LEVEL, INCLUDING A SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. GREAT FULLY FENCED BACK YARD , 2 TERRACES , PATIO, & GATE. ALL OF THIS PLUS PARKING AREA FOR 2 COMPACT CARS.