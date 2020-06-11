1001 26th St NW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a93f9090a1 ---- Potomac Overlook Condominiums is centrally located in Foggy Bottom, just over the bridge from Georgetown, providing residents with easy access to an array of dining, shopping, outdoor activities and nightlife. This 1 bedroom condo features hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and bathroom, garage parking, and stunning views of the Potomac! Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Available now! Features: -Garage parking included! -European-style kitchen -Stainless steel appliances -Modern bathroom finished in marble with premium fixtures -In unit washer/dryer -Hardwood floors -Panoramic views of the city -Roof deck -Secured entry Nearby: -Commute: Foggy Bottom-GWU station just a few blocks away -Conveniences: Trader Joe?s, Whole Foods, Foggy Bottom FRESHFARM Market -Dining: District Commons, Blue Duck Tavern, Juniper, Burger Tap & Shake, Flower Child -Refuel: Baked & Wired, Bluestone Lane, Bourbon Coffee, Starbucks *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We?re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We?re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com Updated Kitchen Views Of The Potomac