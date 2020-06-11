All apartments in Washington
1001 26th St NW

1001 26th St NW
Location

1001 26th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a93f9090a1 ---- Potomac Overlook Condominiums is centrally located in Foggy Bottom, just over the bridge from Georgetown, providing residents with easy access to an array of dining, shopping, outdoor activities and nightlife. This 1 bedroom condo features hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and bathroom, garage parking, and stunning views of the Potomac! Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Available now! Features: -Garage parking included! -European-style kitchen -Stainless steel appliances -Modern bathroom finished in marble with premium fixtures -In unit washer/dryer -Hardwood floors -Panoramic views of the city -Roof deck -Secured entry Nearby: -Commute: Foggy Bottom-GWU station just a few blocks away -Conveniences: Trader Joe?s, Whole Foods, Foggy Bottom FRESHFARM Market -Dining: District Commons, Blue Duck Tavern, Juniper, Burger Tap & Shake, Flower Child -Refuel: Baked & Wired, Bluestone Lane, Bourbon Coffee, Starbucks *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We?re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We?re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com Updated Kitchen Views Of The Potomac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 26th St NW have any available units?
1001 26th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 26th St NW have?
Some of 1001 26th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 26th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1001 26th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 26th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1001 26th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1001 26th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1001 26th St NW offers parking.
Does 1001 26th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 26th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 26th St NW have a pool?
No, 1001 26th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1001 26th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1001 26th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 26th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 26th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

