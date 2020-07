Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry accepts section 8 carport cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments game room internet cafe lobby package receiving

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Be yourself at 200 Fountain Apartment Homes! Our apartment community is as unique as you. If you like to experience a variety of options of things to do, 200 Fountain is near public transportation, located just off Fountain Street with easy access to Edgewood Park, eclectic dining, fabulous shopping, and entertainment hot spots. We're within walking distance to several of Yale University's primary athletic facilities including the Yale Bowl for football, Yale Field for baseball, Cultman Courts for tennis, and Yale Golf Course, plus you can walk to the post office or CVS. Westville is consistently ranked as one of the best neighborhoods to live in New Haven with proximity to downtown, walkable streets, and local amenities.