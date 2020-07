360 State Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub furnished hardwood floors ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed business center conference room community garden doorman game room green community on-site laundry playground pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby media room package receiving pet friendly yoga

Perched above the vibrant city of New Haven, 360 State stands as a testament to excellence in apartment living. As the only residential high-rise in the city, we offer unrivaled views, 24-hour concierge services, modern layouts, an on-site, full service, organic grocery store, Elm City Market, and endless activity spaces. Quite simply, 360 State offers luxury, elevated.Discover unlimited dining, entertainment and shopping destinations just outside your door. Or, stay home and spoil yourself with our luxe amenities including a heated outdoor pool, spacious fitness center, rooftop gardens, private screening area and award-winning management by Bozzuto. Whether you prefer to be on-the-go or savoring panoramic views from your apartment, at 360 State, you'll find the living experience you've been seeking.