78 Olive St, New Haven, CT 06510 Downtown New Haven
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 months AGO
1 Bedroom
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath B
$1,350
1 Bed · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath A
$1,350
1 Bed · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom, 2 Bath
$1,350
1 Bed · 2 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath A
$1,695
2 Bed · 2 Bath
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath B
$1,695
2 Bed · 2 Bath
3 Bedrooms
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath
$1,610
3 Bed · 2 Bath
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath
$1,850
3 Bed · 3 Bath
3 Bedroom, 4 Bath
$3,075
3 Bed · 4 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Strouse Adler.
Amenities
24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
game room
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
Sprawling renovated historic apartments offering exceptionally charming modern downtown living!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Yes
Parking Details: On-site for a fee.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Strouse Adler have any available units?
Strouse Adler offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,350, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,695, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,610. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does Strouse Adler have?
Some of Strouse Adler's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Strouse Adler currently offering any rent specials?
Strouse Adler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Strouse Adler pet-friendly?
Yes, Strouse Adler is pet friendly.
Does Strouse Adler offer parking?
Yes, Strouse Adler offers parking.
Does Strouse Adler have units with washers and dryers?
No, Strouse Adler does not offer units with in unit laundry.