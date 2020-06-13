Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

34 Cheap Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Westville
9 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 29 at 09:13pm
Contact for Availability
Whitney Avenue
1217 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,010
1 Bedroom
$1,010
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in a pet-friendly building right down the street from Lake Whitney. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, bike storage and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 20 at 05:46pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated May 20 at 02:18pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Rock
1 Unit Available
249 Humphrey St Apt 1
249 Humphrey St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$950
Studio apartment in amazing location available now! This apartment features hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural lighting, closet space in the back, and tiled floors in the kitchen! Street parking is available and small pets are welcome with

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Hallock Ave
16 Hallock Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! Charming 1br City Point Neighborhood a Block Away From the Water!!! 1st Floor & Private Entrance to Unit!!! Features: *O/S Parking *Newly Tiled Floors *New Cabinets & Counters *Stunning Stand Up Shower *Ample Closet

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill
1 Unit Available
907 Congress Ave
907 Congress Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$995
2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment available now! This apartment features brand new carpet throughout the unit, ceramic tiles in the kitchen, as well as a brand new stove, and lots of natural lighting throughout the whole unit.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westville
1 Unit Available
154 Fountain St
154 Fountain Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$800
Hot Water Included! Comfortable & cozy studio apartment in the heart of Westville area New Haven! *New floors *Tiled Bath *Tiled Kitchen *Laundry Room on Premises *Close to P/T & Bus Lines *$25 Per Mo. Parking *No Previous Evictions *Income 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
60 Donna Dr
60 Donna Drive, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 1br Condo Fair Haven Heights! *Large closets *O/S Parking *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
2 Units Available
56 Norton St
56 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 & 3br apts New Haven! H/HW INCLUDED! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2 Month Security

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill
1 Unit Available
703 Howard Ave
703 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Down the block from Yale/New Haven Hospital! **HOT WATER INCLUDED!** **3rd Floor** Charming and cozy 1BR in the heart of New Haven, ample storage/closet space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
34 Hotchkiss St
34 Hotchkiss Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED! Charming and cozy 1BR in the heart of New Haven, ample storage/closet space. Conveniently located near parks, grocery stores, public transportation and other amenities. Includes hardwood floors, nice lighting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dwight
2 Units Available
285 Edgewood Ave
285 Edgewood Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom apts in a pre-war building, Heat+Hot water included! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westville
3 Units Available
160 Fountain St
160 Fountain Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$800
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! Hot Water Included! Tenant Responsible For Electric Bill Comfortable & cozy studio apartment in the heart of Westville area New Haven! *New floors *Tiled Bath *Tiled Kitchen *Laundry Room on Premises *Close to P/T &

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
178 Sherman Ave
178 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
Studio
$750
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We got fully remodeled 3 Bedrooms Apartment over 1600 sq ft located in the historic multi-family home in Dwight area of New Haven - steps away from Yale University and Downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
322 Edgewood Ave
322 Edgewood Avenue, New Haven, CT
Studio
$660
500 sqft
Big Room for rent its NOT A STUDIO close to downtown , To qualify you, you will need to provide 4 last pays tubs , no credit check require , must have a CLEAN BACKGROUND and NO EVICTION , 600$ security deposit please email owner

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
544 Whitney Avenue
544 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
975 sqft
Very desirable section of New Haven. Close to restaurants, Yale, Downtown, and more. This large studio apartment has large windows that allow natural light to pour in.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
865 Elm Street
865 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2624 sqft
Nice tree lined block. Beautiful 1st floor of two family Victorian house. Large space. Living room/dining room combinations. Lots of light, windows. Large kitchen with full pantry, gas range...etc.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
173 Norton Street
173 Norton St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$560
1200 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT_NOT AN APARTMENT! Furnished bedroom available for rent in 6 BR (2 bath) apartment on a quiet street.. $450/month, plus $110 including all utilities, WiFi, and on-site laundry. Basement storage space also available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
275 Sherman Avenue
275 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$895
4556 sqft
NIce, affordable 1st floor 1 bedroom unit available immediately!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
441 Chapel Street
441 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEDROOM RENTAL**SHARED APARTMENT SITUATION** Bedroom w/shared common area space available in Chapel Street Lofts in New Haven. 3 & 4 Bedroom apartments have bedroom rentals available for immediate occupancy.

June 2020 New Haven Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Haven Rent Report. New Haven rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

New Haven rent trends were flat over the past month

New Haven rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New Haven stand at $1,094 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,335 for a two-bedroom. New Haven's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of New Haven, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    New Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Haven has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Haven is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $1,335 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New Haven.
    • While rents in New Haven remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in New Haven.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

