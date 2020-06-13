/
95 Apartments for rent in Bristol, CT📍
75 High St # 1R
75 High St, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
This adorable 1 bedroom unit is newly remodeled and features beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, a spacious bedroom, and off-street parking.
68 Upson St
68 Upson Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms Spacious 1200 Square feet Beautiful Home is available to rent immediately at a very nice and calm location in Bristol Great location in Bristol and a very good and friendly neighborhood! All new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, walls,
146 Pine St # 2E
146 Pine St, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This adorable second floor unit has two spacious bedrooms, living room space, off street parking and easy highway access. Please call the office at (860)919-6469 to schedule a viewing! (RLNE5080071)
The Francis
42 Stafford Avenue, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Beautiful building on Stafford Avenue in Bristol. Close to Route 6, Route 72 and minutes from 84. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE121608)
212 West street 3
212 West Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious third floor apartment - Property Id: 290839 Nice view from the third floor of your apartment building. Newer bathroom , floor recently done, freshly painted. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
75 Meadow St
75 Meadow St, Bristol, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath. Granite counters throughout kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances. New flooring and paint. Ready for immediate occupancyiP
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors.
4 Arnold Court - 1
4 Arnold Court, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
This first floor 2-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available. Electric and Gas is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource. Included in the monthly rent is garbage removal, 1 assigned parking spot, fridge, oven and washer/dryer in unit.
1325 Farmington Avenue
1325 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1408 sqft
Available 6/15 - Spacious 3BR Townhouse at Farmington Meadows Estates - enter through your covered front porch into a 2 story foyer with tile floor and open staircase and skylight - powder room for your guests and an entry to your 1 car attached
502 SOUTH ST - B2
502 South St, Bristol, CT
Studio
$850
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Call 860.560.6016 to schedule appointment, by appointment only. Large studio with new appliances, fully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops. New carpet . Heat, hot water , sewer, trash included. On site washers and dryers.
154 Union Street
154 Union St, Bristol, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1253 sqft
4 Bed Cape in quiet neighborhood. Updated Kitchen and bath with newer cabinets, flooring and appliances. Finished lower level with full bath, laundry utility room
21 Lancaster Road
21 Lancaster Road, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1494 sqft
Five minutes to ESPN & TCC. Cute Cape Cod, 1,500 sq. ft. near Routes 6,4, I 84 & RTE 72. Three bedrooms with one on the first floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs each with one large closet.
46 Stearns Street
46 Stearns Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Beautiful .. Clean, Quiet , Two BR unit , on one way street in Federal Hill area of Bristol. Close to ESPN ...Ceramic Kitchen ..Very Nice Appliances Kitchen...Newer Carpet throughout....LARGE LIVING ROOM ....
87 Jennings Road
87 Jennings Road, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brick exterior 3 bedroom cape in Bridge Pond Neighborhood for rental. 10 minutes to ESPN. Hardwood flooring. Four season bonus room runs the length of the house and overlooks the back yard and walk out to deck.
54 Muir Avenue
54 Muir Avenue, Bristol, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Ranch style home features living room with brick fireplace, kitchen w/appliances, 3 bedrooms with carpet on main level, Finished lower level with 1 bedroom with laminate floor and family room with brick wood burning fireplace; 12x14' pressure
Results within 1 mile of Bristol
4 CIANCI AVE - 13
4 Cianci Avenue, Hartford County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
This 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available immediately. Electric and heat is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource.
53 Florence Way
53 Florence Way, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1878 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained Town House. Offering 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and finished lower level/basement.
Results within 5 miles of Bristol
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated.
6 WEST CENTER ST - 2 EAST
6 West Center Street, Hartford County, CT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Pictures coming soon. Heat and hot water included. Get an early look at this apartment. Walking distance to downtown Southington restaurants and nightlife.
550 Darling Street
550 Darling Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1802 sqft
Gorgeous end unit townhouse, boasting over 1800 sq ft! This condo is clean and recently remodeled. Please see the 3D tour. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a finished basement.
84 Tunxis Village
84 Tunxis Village, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom.
17 Speechly Avenue
17 Speechly Avenue, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
Very spacious l bedroom apartment, very well maintained, freshly painted. Large living room and an eat in kitchen with a lot of kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice porch for your enjoyment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bristol, the median rent is $689 for a studio, $853 for a 1-bedroom, $1,069 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,347 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bristol, check out our monthly Bristol Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bristol area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bristol from include New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Middletown, and Milford city.