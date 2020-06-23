All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 13642 Garfield St #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13642 Garfield St #C
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

13642 Garfield St #C

13642 Garfield St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13642 Garfield St, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Townhouse in Thornton - Property Id: 50867

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME! Gorgeous 5 piece bath w/walkin closet in master suite. Upstairs two other bedrooms, another separate full bath, and convenient laundry space. The main level has a great flow between the charming family room,spacious formal dining room , and chefs kitchen, which has a sunny breakfast nook. Back patio leading to a 2 car garage with access code. Exquisite staircase.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50867
Property Id 50867

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5443407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13642 Garfield St #C have any available units?
13642 Garfield St #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13642 Garfield St #C have?
Some of 13642 Garfield St #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13642 Garfield St #C currently offering any rent specials?
13642 Garfield St #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13642 Garfield St #C pet-friendly?
No, 13642 Garfield St #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 13642 Garfield St #C offer parking?
Yes, 13642 Garfield St #C offers parking.
Does 13642 Garfield St #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13642 Garfield St #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13642 Garfield St #C have a pool?
No, 13642 Garfield St #C does not have a pool.
Does 13642 Garfield St #C have accessible units?
No, 13642 Garfield St #C does not have accessible units.
Does 13642 Garfield St #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13642 Garfield St #C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College