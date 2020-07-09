Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 1265 Elmer Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
1265 Elmer Dr
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1265 Elmer Dr
1265 Elmer Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1265 Elmer Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1265 Elmer Dr Available 01/17/20 - 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home, washer/dryer hookups, fenced back yard, storage shed, dogs negotiable.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4505906)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1265 Elmer Dr have any available units?
1265 Elmer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Northglenn, CO
.
Is 1265 Elmer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Elmer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Elmer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 Elmer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1265 Elmer Dr offer parking?
No, 1265 Elmer Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1265 Elmer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Elmer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Elmer Dr have a pool?
No, 1265 Elmer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Elmer Dr have accessible units?
No, 1265 Elmer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Elmer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Elmer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 Elmer Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1265 Elmer Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl
Northglenn, CO 80260
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Similar Pages
Northglenn 1 Bedrooms
Northglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with Pool
Northglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Parker, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Brighton, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Golden, CO
Louisville, CO
Lafayette, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Glendale, CO
Commerce City, CO
Johnstown, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Arapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder