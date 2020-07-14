Amenities
Come home to convenience and ease at Keystone Apartments in Northglenn, CO. The neighborhood is right at your feet, with many walkable options for shopping, dining, and entertainment! Hop on the nearest RTD or drive down to Downtown Denver, accessible within 20 minutes. Staying closer to home, enjoy community amenities like the swimming pool, fitness center, and updated resident clubhouse! Breathe easy in this smoke-free community and enjoy the freshness of crisp Colorado air. Discover the perfect living space in an apartment at Keystone, featuring modern conveniences like a full-size washer and dryer included, fireplace, plenty of storage and closet space, and an open layout. Oversized windows allow the bright sunshine into the apartment while the wood-style flooring in select apartments adds a touch of modern elegance. Find the perfect apartment fit at Keystone Apartments!