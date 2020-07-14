All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Keystone

12150 Race St · (720) 903-2574
Location

12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO 80241
Northglenn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D-103 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit G-301 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit I-302 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,378

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit G-308 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,604

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 869 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keystone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Come home to convenience and ease at Keystone Apartments in Northglenn, CO. The neighborhood is right at your feet, with many walkable options for shopping, dining, and entertainment! Hop on the nearest RTD or drive down to Downtown Denver, accessible within 20 minutes. Staying closer to home, enjoy community amenities like the swimming pool, fitness center, and updated resident clubhouse! Breathe easy in this smoke-free community and enjoy the freshness of crisp Colorado air. Discover the perfect living space in an apartment at Keystone, featuring modern conveniences like a full-size washer and dryer included, fireplace, plenty of storage and closet space, and an open layout. Oversized windows allow the bright sunshine into the apartment while the wood-style flooring in select apartments adds a touch of modern elegance. Find the perfect apartment fit at Keystone Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedroom, $200 for 2 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface lots and covered parking are available. Please call for complete parking information. First come, first serve open surface lot and carports for rent.
Storage Details: Additional storage on balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Keystone have any available units?
Keystone has 9 units available starting at $1,356 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Keystone have?
Some of Keystone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keystone currently offering any rent specials?
Keystone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keystone pet-friendly?
Yes, Keystone is pet friendly.
Does Keystone offer parking?
Yes, Keystone offers parking.
Does Keystone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Keystone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Keystone have a pool?
Yes, Keystone has a pool.
Does Keystone have accessible units?
No, Keystone does not have accessible units.
Does Keystone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Keystone has units with dishwashers.
Does Keystone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Keystone has units with air conditioning.
