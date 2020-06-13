/
accessible apartments
90 Accessible Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northglenn
2 Units Available
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
24 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northglenn
8 Units Available
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.
Results within 1 mile of Northglenn
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Westminster
32 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
32 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
7 Units Available
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
27 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Hawthorne Hill Apartments. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Thornton, CO. Our recently renovated apartments feature modern amenities that help make a house a home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
8 Units Available
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Quimby
1 Unit Available
3601 E 103rd Cir
3601 East 103rd Circle, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1221 sqft
Next to New Light Rail! A Refreshingly New Exclusive Downtown Condo Life Style in Thornton with 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths. The master bedroom offers a five piece bath, walk-in closet and private balcony that is shared with a living room access.
Results within 5 miles of Northglenn
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,129
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
895 sqft
Many community amenities like two pools, two dog parks, a clubhouse. Property sandwiched between three different parks: Bell Roth Park, Camenisch Park, and Sherrelwood Park. Near entertainment and shopping options like Water World and Leever Foods Inc. Units have recently renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Westminster
34 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,484
1657 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Belle Creek
8 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,554
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,542
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southeast Westminster
3 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Westminster
66 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Westminster
7 Units Available
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with spacious interiors, well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and large closets. In Westminster, within easy commute of Downtown Denver and near Hyland Christian School. Pool, spa, and gym for residents.
Results within 10 miles of Northglenn
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Five Points
134 Units Available
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Downtown Denver
22 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jefferson Park
79 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
