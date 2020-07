Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym bike storage courtyard online portal package receiving

Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package. Our residents are able to enjoy in-unit air-conditioning, cable and Wi-Fi ready outlets, elegant ceiling fans, and ample closet space, while the community-at-large features a heated swimming pool, community grill area, on-site laundry facilities, and individual private entries. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour!