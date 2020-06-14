283 Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO with gym
Northglenn, CO is sometimes called the "Center of the Future," but an equally apt description would be "Gateway to the Rockies." Just half an hour's drive from the mountains, Northglenn is the place to be for nature and adventure lovers.
If you have a thing for scenic landscapes and a thirst for outdoor adventures, then Northglenn, CO has the exact environment that could quench your cravings. Located in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, this city of 7.5 square-miles could be your very own playground. But first things first: let’s get you your own crib!
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Northglenn renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.