/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
374 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Northglenn
9 Units Available
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northglenn
2 Units Available
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Northglenn
3 Units Available
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
904 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments right along the Farmers' Highline Canal Trail. Entertain in the on-site internet cafe, game room or TV lounge. Swim in the indoor pool all year.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northglenn
38 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1150 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northglenn
7 Units Available
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Northglenn
25 Units Available
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
818 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northglenn
5 Units Available
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
990 sqft
Recently renovated. Homes feature central AC, brushed nickel fixtures and large living rooms. There is a business center, gym and barbecue area on site. Right beside pristine Croke Reservoir. Easy access to I-25.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northglenn
8 Units Available
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northglenn
24 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northglenn
11 Units Available
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
1000 W. 112th Ave #306
1000 West 112th Avenue, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1537 sqft
1000 W. 112th Ave #306 Available 07/06/20 Top floor condo with spacious loft, plus garage Pinnacle Creek - Top floor condo with vaulted ceilings and a large loft. There is an attached 1 car garage with private, indoor staircase.
Results within 1 mile of Northglenn
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
South Thornton
26 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Quimby
9 Units Available
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1053 sqft
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1027 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
800 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
5 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central Westminster
31 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1170 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Federal Heights
10 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
794 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
Similar Pages
Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthglenn 3 BedroomsNorthglenn Accessible ApartmentsNorthglenn Apartments with Balcony
Northglenn Apartments with GarageNorthglenn Apartments with GymNorthglenn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthglenn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorthglenn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO