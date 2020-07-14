All apartments in Northglenn
Northglenn, CO
Riviera Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:19 PM

Riviera Apartments

950 W 103rd Pl · (201) 817-2831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO 80260
Northglenn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 950 West 103rd Place · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 950 West 103rd Place · Avail. now

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riviera Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
new construction
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant 18 yrs and older
Deposit: $400-$1200 based on Background Credit
Move-in Fees: $25 Admin Fee, Water/Trash/Sewer
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $9.50 Renters Insurance, $4.99 Pest Control per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 1st pet $200 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincher, Chow, all Aggressive Breeds 55 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking Permits.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riviera Apartments have any available units?
Riviera Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riviera Apartments have?
Some of Riviera Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riviera Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riviera Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riviera Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Riviera Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Riviera Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riviera Apartments offers parking.
Does Riviera Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riviera Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riviera Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Riviera Apartments has a pool.
Does Riviera Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Riviera Apartments has accessible units.
Does Riviera Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riviera Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Riviera Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riviera Apartments has units with air conditioning.
