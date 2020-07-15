All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like Heritage at Stone Mountain.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
Heritage at Stone Mountain
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Heritage at Stone Mountain

11625 Community Center Dr · (720) 370-5621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0327 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 0538 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 0934 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,336

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0525 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,513

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 0336 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,513

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 0632 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,592

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage at Stone Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
golf room
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Heritage at Stone Mountain Apartments in Northglenn, CO features gorgeous green landscapes and beautifully designed apartment homes. Our homes offer an array of floor plans in one- and two-bedroom options. Choose from various layouts and find exactly what you have been searching for in your new apartment. Interior features such as nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, personal patios, and mountain views delight the senses and offer endless comfort. Plus, our community is brimming with spectacular amenities just steps from your front door. Spend some time outdoors by our resort-style pool and spa or cook up some delicious food to share in our outdoor kitchen. Head inside and enjoy some relaxing time at our Internet Cafe or pick up a game of billiards at our pool table. Additionally, our Apartments are just minutes away from the I-25 and I-70 so any commute to Denver, Boulder, or Interlocken is a breeze. Join us today at Heritage at Stone Mountain Apartments and fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply / 80 pound weight restriction (weight total includes both pets)
Parking Details: Off street Parking, Garages Available $100-$150 per month.
Storage Details: Storage: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage at Stone Mountain have any available units?
Heritage at Stone Mountain has 15 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage at Stone Mountain have?
Some of Heritage at Stone Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage at Stone Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage at Stone Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage at Stone Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Heritage at Stone Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Mountain offers parking.
Does Heritage at Stone Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage at Stone Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Mountain has a pool.
Does Heritage at Stone Mountain have accessible units?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Mountain has accessible units.
Does Heritage at Stone Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Mountain has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage at Stone Mountain have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage at Stone Mountain has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Heritage at Stone Mountain?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl
Northglenn, CO 80260
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Vega
11801 Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with ParkingNorthglenn Dog Friendly Apartments
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity