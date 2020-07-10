/
apartments with washer dryer
423 Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO with washer-dryer
43 Units Available
Northglenn
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,034
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
24 Units Available
Northglenn
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,127
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
12 Units Available
Northglenn
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,236
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,906
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
11 Units Available
Northglenn
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.
9 Units Available
Northglenn
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,373
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
10 Units Available
Northglenn
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,065
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
2 Units Available
Northglenn
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Northglenn
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
1403 East 110th Place
1403 East 110th Place, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2005 sqft
3+2 bed, 2 bath brick ranch home in Northglenn - great value and location! Enter to you living room with hardwood flooring & updated eat in kitchen with tile flooring all stainless kitchen appliances, 3 full bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level,
Results within 1 mile of Northglenn
6 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
33 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
6 Units Available
South Thornton
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
8 Units Available
Federal Heights
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,233
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
12 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,287
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
20 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
32 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,184
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
34 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,285
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
21 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
6 Units Available
South Thornton
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
6 Units Available
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1358 sqft
Tenants can access the on-site pool/hot tub, movie theatre, and much more. Residents are an easy drive from grocery shopping at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Newly renovated apartment homes boast large floor plans and is set in a community offering many amenities.
14 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,243
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
9 Units Available
South Thornton
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
