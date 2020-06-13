115 Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO with balcony
Northglenn, CO is sometimes called the "Center of the Future," but an equally apt description would be "Gateway to the Rockies." Just half an hour's drive from the mountains, Northglenn is the place to be for nature and adventure lovers.
If you have a thing for scenic landscapes and a thirst for outdoor adventures, then Northglenn, CO has the exact environment that could quench your cravings. Located in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, this city of 7.5 square-miles could be your very own playground. But first things first: let’s get you your own crib!
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Northglenn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.