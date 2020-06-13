Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Northglenn
4 Units Available
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,133
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments right along the Farmers' Highline Canal Trail. Entertain in the on-site internet cafe, game room or TV lounge. Swim in the indoor pool all year.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
40 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northglenn
20 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Northglenn
9 Units Available
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,371
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
Studio
$1,060
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
11 Units Available
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
24 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
5 Units Available
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
990 sqft
Recently renovated. Homes feature central AC, brushed nickel fixtures and large living rooms. There is a business center, gym and barbecue area on site. Right beside pristine Croke Reservoir. Easy access to I-25.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northglenn
8 Units Available
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10872 Northlgenn Drive
10872 Northglenn Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1615 sqft
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-In * Impressive ranch style home with finished basement and large fenced back yard * Very well maintained

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
1000 W. 112th Ave #306
1000 West 112th Avenue, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1537 sqft
1000 W. 112th Ave #306 Available 07/06/20 Top floor condo with spacious loft, plus garage Pinnacle Creek - Top floor condo with vaulted ceilings and a large loft. There is an attached 1 car garage with private, indoor staircase.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10900 Hermosa Court
10900 Hermosa Court, Northglenn, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
10900 Hermosa Court Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4B/3B Northglenn Single Family Home - Available August 1st! - Beautiful single family home in Northglenn, located in a quiet neighborhood appx 5 minutes from I25 and 120th.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
11045 Huron St Unit 603
11045 Huron Street, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
2000 sqft
11045 Huron St Unit 603 Available 06/16/20 Spacious 3BD, 3BA Northglenn Townhouse with Finished Basement and Attached Garage - Conveniently located just down the street from I-25, this spacious townhouse is within minutes from parks and recreations

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of Northglenn
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Thornton
25 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,294
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Westminster
32 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,210
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
$
32 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
City Guide for Northglenn, CO

Northglenn, CO is sometimes called the "Center of the Future," but an equally apt description would be "Gateway to the Rockies." Just half an hour's drive from the mountains, Northglenn is the place to be for nature and adventure lovers.

If you have a thing for scenic landscapes and a thirst for outdoor adventures, then Northglenn, CO has the exact environment that could quench your cravings. Located in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, this city of 7.5 square-miles could be your very own playground. But first things first: let’s get you your own crib!

Having trouble with Craigslist Northglenn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Northglenn, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Northglenn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

