/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
255 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
40 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northglenn
20 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10872 Northlgenn Drive
10872 Northglenn Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1615 sqft
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-In * Impressive ranch style home with finished basement and large fenced back yard * Very well maintained
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10900 Hermosa Court
10900 Hermosa Court, Northglenn, CO
10900 Hermosa Court Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4B/3B Northglenn Single Family Home - Available August 1st! - Beautiful single family home in Northglenn, located in a quiet neighborhood appx 5 minutes from I25 and 120th.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
11045 Huron St Unit 603
11045 Huron Street, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
2000 sqft
11045 Huron St Unit 603 Available 06/16/20 Spacious 3BD, 3BA Northglenn Townhouse with Finished Basement and Attached Garage - Conveniently located just down the street from I-25, this spacious townhouse is within minutes from parks and recreations
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of Northglenn
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1286 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
32 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Westminster
32 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Washington
1 Unit Available
16201 Highway 7
16201 Highway 7, Adams County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1632 sqft
Brighton House with a Barn and Outbuilding Available for Rent - 16201 Highway 7, Brighton, CO is a single family home that contains 1,632 sq ft and was built in 1970.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Federal Heights
1 Unit Available
10018 Eliot Circle
10018 Eliot Circle, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1858 sqft
Large Home with Spacious Yard and 2 Car Garage! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of natural light and decorative trim line the inside.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
12153 Bannock St #D
12153 Bannock Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1334 sqft
12153 Bannock St #D Available 07/25/20 Affordably Spacious Condo in Westminster with AC and 1 Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10831 Albion Place
10831 Albion Place, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1344 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Thornton Home - This two story home with 3 bedrooms with 2 baths is located in Thornton. Features 2 living areas, garage and a fenced back yard. Includes washer and dryer hookups. 1344 square feet.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 E. 130th Avenue #D
1224 East 130th Avenue, Thornton, CO
1224 E.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2401 E 127th Ave
2401 East 127th Avenue, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1885 sqft
Beautiful Eastlake Shores (house will be professionally clean and carpet shampoo prior to move in) low maintenance 2 story style bright (natural light) home in quiet neighborhood, within a block of a park, lake, and walking trails.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
3052 W 107th Pl Unit F
3052 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Come see this gorgeous 3BD, 2BA end unit with a large fenced in yard! Tri-level end unit townhome with big living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
12140 Huron St # 25-302
12140 Huron Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1089 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, top floor ranch-style condo. Newer paint, kitchen cabinets and granite counters. Vinyl planking throughout the unit. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces.
Similar Pages
Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthglenn 3 BedroomsNorthglenn Accessible ApartmentsNorthglenn Apartments with Balcony
Northglenn Apartments with GarageNorthglenn Apartments with GymNorthglenn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthglenn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorthglenn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO