Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving tennis court garage parking 24hr maintenance basketball court bike storage clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal playground

Come home to Regatta and you'll have the wonderful peace of mind of a gated community, the extravagant feeling of resort-like landscaping and a magnificent poolside setting, and the ease and convenience of a perfect location. It's serene and tranquil here, with a walking and biking trail that meanders right through our property. You'll find our apartment homes elegant and refined with individualized touches to match your personality.