/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
260 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northglenn
38 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1150 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northglenn
5 Units Available
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
990 sqft
Recently renovated. Homes feature central AC, brushed nickel fixtures and large living rooms. There is a business center, gym and barbecue area on site. Right beside pristine Croke Reservoir. Easy access to I-25.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northglenn
25 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Northglenn
8 Units Available
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
1000 W. 112th Ave #306
1000 West 112th Avenue, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1537 sqft
1000 W. 112th Ave #306 Available 07/06/20 Top floor condo with spacious loft, plus garage Pinnacle Creek - Top floor condo with vaulted ceilings and a large loft. There is an attached 1 car garage with private, indoor staircase.
Results within 1 mile of Northglenn
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1027 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Westminster
33 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1170 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northeast Westminster
19 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
35 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
6 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1102 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
$
15 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
928 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Thornton
8 Units Available
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central Westminster
22 Units Available
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
8 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
28 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1069 sqft
Discover your new home at Hawthorne Hill Apartments. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Thornton, CO. Our recently renovated apartments feature modern amenities that help make a house a home.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northeast Westminster
10 Units Available
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Thornton
9 Units Available
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Similar Pages
Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthglenn 3 BedroomsNorthglenn Accessible ApartmentsNorthglenn Apartments with Balcony
Northglenn Apartments with GarageNorthglenn Apartments with GymNorthglenn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthglenn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorthglenn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO