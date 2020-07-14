All apartments in Northglenn
Highland Way

11310 Melody Dr · (505) 605-6933
Location

11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-206 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-301 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 02-104 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 05-208 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Way.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life. With private balconies, large trees, and spacious courtyards, you can enjoy every Colorado blue-sky day and still be close to all the perks of the city. With our own 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse, these apartments in Northglenn, Colorado are the perfect place to call home.

Welcome home to your getaway in Northglenn. Located in a beautifully private area away from main streets, these apartments for rent in Northglenn, Colorado are still in the heart of the city and all it has to offer. Expansive courtyards and a year-round pool combined with a spacious, rentable clubhouse make this a great location for entertaining friends. Plus, we have our own 24-hour fitness center so you can get your workout in any time it fits in your schedule.

Your new home comes with a beautiful private balcony - great for taking in the landscape and greenery of our community. And to make life easy, you're close to shopping centers, major grocery stores and the convenience of an RTD Park Ride. The Northglenn Recreation Center is close as well, with racquetball courts, gym and a 300-seat performance theater.

Local favorites for dining out include Ziggy's coffee shop and the popular Lodo's Sports Bar, and a large AMC theater is nearby. When you're ready to head outdoors, you'll find beautiful Webster Lake, Charles Windburn Park and Northwest Open Space nearby for hiking and biking. Plus the expansive Big Dry Creek and Broomfield Commons Open Space are also just a short drive away. Fun for all ages is nearby at Boondocks with Go-Kart racing, laser tag, bowling and more.

We are in the Adams 12 Five Star School District and are an easy commute to Front Range Community College as well as major employers such as the City of Northglenn, IBM, Kaiser Permanente, Century House and Century Link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: 1 pet: $250, 2 pets: $400
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $35/month, 2 pets: $65/month
restrictions: Agressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

