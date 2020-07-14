Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access parking

Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life. With private balconies, large trees, and spacious courtyards, you can enjoy every Colorado blue-sky day and still be close to all the perks of the city. With our own 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse, these apartments in Northglenn, Colorado are the perfect place to call home.



Welcome home to your getaway in Northglenn. Located in a beautifully private area away from main streets, these apartments for rent in Northglenn, Colorado are still in the heart of the city and all it has to offer. Expansive courtyards and a year-round pool combined with a spacious, rentable clubhouse make this a great location for entertaining friends. Plus, we have our own 24-hour fitness center so you can get your workout in any time it fits in your schedule.



Your new home comes with a beautiful private balcony - great for taking in the landscape and greenery of our community. And to make life easy, you're close to shopping centers, major grocery stores and the convenience of an RTD Park Ride. The Northglenn Recreation Center is close as well, with racquetball courts, gym and a 300-seat performance theater.



Local favorites for dining out include Ziggy's coffee shop and the popular Lodo's Sports Bar, and a large AMC theater is nearby. When you're ready to head outdoors, you'll find beautiful Webster Lake, Charles Windburn Park and Northwest Open Space nearby for hiking and biking. Plus the expansive Big Dry Creek and Broomfield Commons Open Space are also just a short drive away. Fun for all ages is nearby at Boondocks with Go-Kart racing, laser tag, bowling and more.



We are in the Adams 12 Five Star School District and are an easy commute to Front Range Community College as well as major employers such as the City of Northglenn, IBM, Kaiser Permanente, Century House and Century Link.