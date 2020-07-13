/
pet friendly apartments
114 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO
8 Units Available
Northglenn
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
44 Units Available
Northglenn
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
13 Units Available
Northglenn
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
24 Units Available
Northglenn
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
9 Units Available
Northglenn
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,355
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
14 Units Available
Northglenn
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
33 Units Available
Northglenn
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
818 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
4 Units Available
Northglenn
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments right along the Farmers' Highline Canal Trail. Entertain in the on-site internet cafe, game room or TV lounge. Swim in the indoor pool all year.
9 Units Available
Northglenn
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.
9 Units Available
Northglenn
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
2 Units Available
Northglenn
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. Homes feature central AC, brushed nickel fixtures and large living rooms. There is a business center, gym and barbecue area on site. Right beside pristine Croke Reservoir. Easy access to I-25.
16 Units Available
Northglenn
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
11877 Lafayette St
11877 Lafayette Street, Northglenn, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
11877 Lafayette Street, Northglenn, CO 80233 - Property Id: 319434 4 bed 2 bath 1 car attached garage in well sought after neighborhood in Northglenn. Fully finished basement perfect for your football games.
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
10701 North Pecos Street
10701 Pecos Street, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
552 sqft
One Bedroom with Amazing Move In Special! Mountain View !! To self-tour this unit, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
1403 East 110th Place
1403 East 110th Place, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2005 sqft
3+2 bed, 2 bath brick ranch home in Northglenn - great value and location! Enter to you living room with hardwood flooring & updated eat in kitchen with tile flooring all stainless kitchen appliances, 3 full bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level,
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of Northglenn
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
20 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
4 Units Available
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants can access the on-site pool/hot tub, movie theatre, and much more. Residents are an easy drive from grocery shopping at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Newly renovated apartment homes boast large floor plans and is set in a community offering many amenities.
28 Units Available
South Thornton
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
29 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
12 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
17 Units Available
Central Westminster
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
