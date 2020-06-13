Apartment List
/
CO
/
northglenn
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

126 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO

Finding an apartment in Northglenn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northglenn
40 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northglenn
26 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northglenn
10 Units Available
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
Studio
$1,055
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Northglenn
26 Units Available
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
818 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northglenn
11 Units Available
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northglenn
5 Units Available
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
990 sqft
Recently renovated. Homes feature central AC, brushed nickel fixtures and large living rooms. There is a business center, gym and barbecue area on site. Right beside pristine Croke Reservoir. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Northglenn
9 Units Available
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northglenn
2 Units Available
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Northglenn
9 Units Available
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Northglenn
4 Units Available
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,133
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments right along the Farmers' Highline Canal Trail. Entertain in the on-site internet cafe, game room or TV lounge. Swim in the indoor pool all year.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
11045 Huron St Unit 603
11045 Huron Street, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
2000 sqft
11045 Huron St Unit 603 Available 06/16/20 Spacious 3BD, 3BA Northglenn Townhouse with Finished Basement and Attached Garage - Conveniently located just down the street from I-25, this spacious townhouse is within minutes from parks and recreations

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10900 Hermosa Court
10900 Hermosa Court, Northglenn, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
10900 Hermosa Court Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4B/3B Northglenn Single Family Home - Available August 1st! - Beautiful single family home in Northglenn, located in a quiet neighborhood appx 5 minutes from I25 and 120th.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
1000 W. 112th Ave #306
1000 West 112th Avenue, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1537 sqft
1000 W. 112th Ave #306 Available 07/06/20 Top floor condo with spacious loft, plus garage Pinnacle Creek - Top floor condo with vaulted ceilings and a large loft. There is an attached 1 car garage with private, indoor staircase.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10701 North Pecos Street
10701 Pecos Street, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
552 sqft
One Bedroom with Amazing Move In Special! Mountain View !! To self-tour this unit, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of Northglenn
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Westminster
35 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Federal Heights
8 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,256
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northeast Westminster
10 Units Available
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,221
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
31 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,215
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Northglenn, CO

Finding an apartment in Northglenn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthglenn 3 BedroomsNorthglenn Accessible ApartmentsNorthglenn Apartments with Balcony
Northglenn Apartments with GarageNorthglenn Apartments with GymNorthglenn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthglenn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorthglenn Apartments with Parking
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Apartments with Washer-DryerNorthglenn Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorthglenn Pet Friendly PlacesNorthglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder