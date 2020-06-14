Apartment List
399 Apartments for rent in Northglenn, CO with garage

Northglenn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northglenn
39 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northglenn
26 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northglenn
11 Units Available
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northglenn
5 Units Available
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
990 sqft
Recently renovated. Homes feature central AC, brushed nickel fixtures and large living rooms. There is a business center, gym and barbecue area on site. Right beside pristine Croke Reservoir. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Northglenn
9 Units Available
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10872 Northlgenn Drive
10872 Northglenn Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1615 sqft
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-In * Impressive ranch style home with finished basement and large fenced back yard * Very well maintained

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
11045 Huron St Unit 603
11045 Huron Street, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
2000 sqft
11045 Huron St Unit 603 Available 06/16/20 Spacious 3BD, 3BA Northglenn Townhouse with Finished Basement and Attached Garage - Conveniently located just down the street from I-25, this spacious townhouse is within minutes from parks and recreations

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10900 Hermosa Court
10900 Hermosa Court, Northglenn, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
10900 Hermosa Court Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4B/3B Northglenn Single Family Home - Available August 1st! - Beautiful single family home in Northglenn, located in a quiet neighborhood appx 5 minutes from I25 and 120th.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
3095 East 106th Avenue
3095 East 106th Avenue, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
Available 07/11/20 Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath paired home in Fox Run community boasts new manufactured wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, and newly tiled bathrooms. The rooms are spacious with plenty of storage in the closets.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
1000 W. 112th Ave #306
1000 West 112th Avenue, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1537 sqft
1000 W. 112th Ave #306 Available 07/06/20 Top floor condo with spacious loft, plus garage Pinnacle Creek - Top floor condo with vaulted ceilings and a large loft. There is an attached 1 car garage with private, indoor staircase.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of Northglenn
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Westminster
33 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Federal Heights
8 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,256
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
31 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,215
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
18 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,294
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Quimby
9 Units Available
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
5 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
$
31 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
City Guide for Northglenn, CO

Northglenn, CO is sometimes called the "Center of the Future," but an equally apt description would be "Gateway to the Rockies." Just half an hour's drive from the mountains, Northglenn is the place to be for nature and adventure lovers.

If you have a thing for scenic landscapes and a thirst for outdoor adventures, then Northglenn, CO has the exact environment that could quench your cravings. Located in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, this city of 7.5 square-miles could be your very own playground. But first things first: let’s get you your own crib!

Having trouble with Craigslist Northglenn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Northglenn, CO

Northglenn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

