904 Half Measures Dr

Come see this high end, Townhome styled property today! The large front facing windows let you have an amazing view and fantastic lighting throughout the day. This beautiful home has hard wood flooring throughout, as well as a custom epoxy swirled basement flooring. It includes a washer/dryer as well as a fireplace for those cold winter nights. It also boasts 4 beds and baths with the master having remote control blinds for your convenience. Last but not least a 2 car garage for parking in back and a private courtyard in front. The home will not be fully furnished so you can decorate as you wish! Dogs are negotiable. No smoking. Credit and background check required. Deposit of $2750 due at signing. Agent will be wearing a mask during any showing.