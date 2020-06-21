All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 904 Half Measures Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
904 Half Measures Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

904 Half Measures Dr

904 Half Measures Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

904 Half Measures Drive, Longmont, CO 80504

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Come see this high end, Townhome styled property today! The large front facing windows let you have an amazing view and fantastic lighting throughout the day. This beautiful home has hard wood flooring throughout, as well as a custom epoxy swirled basement flooring. It includes a washer/dryer as well as a fireplace for those cold winter nights. It also boasts 4 beds and baths with the master having remote control blinds for your convenience. Last but not least a 2 car garage for parking in back and a private courtyard in front. The home will not be fully furnished so you can decorate as you wish! Dogs are negotiable. No smoking. Credit and background check required. Deposit of $2750 due at signing. Agent will be wearing a mask during any showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Half Measures Dr have any available units?
904 Half Measures Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Half Measures Dr have?
Some of 904 Half Measures Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Half Measures Dr currently offering any rent specials?
904 Half Measures Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Half Measures Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Half Measures Dr is pet friendly.
Does 904 Half Measures Dr offer parking?
Yes, 904 Half Measures Dr does offer parking.
Does 904 Half Measures Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Half Measures Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Half Measures Dr have a pool?
No, 904 Half Measures Dr does not have a pool.
Does 904 Half Measures Dr have accessible units?
No, 904 Half Measures Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Half Measures Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Half Measures Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr
Longmont, CO 80504
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd
Longmont, CO 80503
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1
Longmont, CO 80504
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave
Longmont, CO 80501

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Pet Friendly Places
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College