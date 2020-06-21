452 Homestead Parkway ·

Amenities

This stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Longmont will welcome you with 2,412 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, a main floor bath, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Rough & Ready Park. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Chipotle, Walgreens, Downtown Longmont, Western Meadows Shopping Center, Laughing Grizzly Fly Shop, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Mead Elementary School, Mead Middle School, and Skyline High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1709237.



