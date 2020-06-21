All apartments in Longmont
Location

452 Homestead Parkway, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2412 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1709237.

This stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Longmont will welcome you with 2,412 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, a main floor bath, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Rough & Ready Park. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Chipotle, Walgreens, Downtown Longmont, Western Meadows Shopping Center, Laughing Grizzly Fly Shop, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Mead Elementary School, Mead Middle School, and Skyline High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1709237.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Homestead Parkway have any available units?
452 Homestead Parkway has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 Homestead Parkway have?
Some of 452 Homestead Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Homestead Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
452 Homestead Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Homestead Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 Homestead Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 452 Homestead Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 452 Homestead Parkway does offer parking.
Does 452 Homestead Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 Homestead Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Homestead Parkway have a pool?
No, 452 Homestead Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 452 Homestead Parkway have accessible units?
No, 452 Homestead Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Homestead Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 Homestead Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
